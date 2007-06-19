Weekly Ratings: Fox Wins Week and Reality Rules

Fox had four of the top 10 prime time broadcast network shows with viewers 18-49 for the week ended June 17, all of them reality shows.



ABC, CBS and Fox each had two shows apiece.



The top eight shows of the week were unscripted, with only scripted shows cracking the Top Ten being CBS' CSI Miami, and Two and a Half Men.



The top-rated show of the week was Fox's Hell's Kitchen with a 4.3 rating/12 share. It was followed by followed by NBC's NBA finals coverage, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, ABC's America's got Talent.







The lowest-ranked major network show of the week was a repeat of Medium on Saturday night, which mustered an unimpressive 0.7/3.



For the week, Fox averaged a 2.2/8. Fox was followed by ABC and NBC who tied at a 2.0/7. CBS came in with a 1.9/6, and The CW with a .7/2.

