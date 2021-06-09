Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Scores Second Straight Primetime Ratings Win
Fox News extends total day ratings streak to 16 weeks
TNT earned its second straight primetime cable ratings win last week on the strength of its NBA playoffs coverage, according to Nielsen.
TNT averaged 2.4 million viewers for the week of May 31 to June 6 to top Fox News’s 1.9 million viewers, said Nielsen. The network was paced by its coverage of the June 3 Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Lakers Game Six playoffs telecast, which generated 4.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
MSNBC and HGTV tied for third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by ESPN with 1 million watchers. TBS (935,000), NBCSN (912,000), Hallmark Channel (816,000), TLC (807,000) and Discovery Channel (790,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime.
Fox News earned its 16th consecutive win in total day, averaging 1.1 million viewers, followed by TNT (802,000), MSNBC (751,000), HGTV (658,000) and CNN and ESPN (tied with 554,000), according to Nielsen.
