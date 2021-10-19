Weekly Cable Ratings: TBS Scores Primetime Ratings Win
Fox News remains king of total day chart
TBS hit a primetime ratings home run last week, backed by its Major League Baseball playoffs coverage.
TBS averaged 3.1 million viewers during the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. The network was led by its baseball post-season coverage, led by its Oct. 14 Game 5 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants National League Division Series telecast, which drew 6.5 million viewers, said Nielsen.
ESPN continued its strong Fall ratings run, finishing second in primetime with 2.6 million viewers on the strength of the more than 11 million viewers who tuned into its Oct. 11 Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football telecast.
Fox News finished third with 2.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and HGTV’s 924,000 watchers. Rounding out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime were TLC (792,000 viewers), INSP (753,000), Hallmark Channel (713,000), Fox Sports 1 (703,000) and CNN (661,000).
On the total day front, Fox News extended its winning streak to 34 weeks, averaging 1.3 million viewers. TBS finished second with 930,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (897,000 viewers), MSNBC (676,000) and HGTV (537,000), said Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
