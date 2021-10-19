Weekly Cable Ratings: TBS Scores Primetime Ratings Win

TBS hit a primetime ratings home run last week, backed by its Major League Baseball playoffs coverage.

TBS averaged 3.1 million viewers during the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. The network was led by its baseball post-season coverage, led by its Oct. 14 Game 5 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants National League Division Series telecast, which drew 6.5 million viewers, said Nielsen.

ESPN continued its strong Fall ratings run, finishing second in primetime with 2.6 million viewers on the strength of the more than 11 million viewers who tuned into its Oct. 11 Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football telecast.

Fox News finished third with 2.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and HGTV’s 924,000 watchers. Rounding out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime were TLC (792,000 viewers), INSP (753,000), Hallmark Channel (713,000), Fox Sports 1 (703,000) and CNN (661,000).

On the total day front, Fox News extended its winning streak to 34 weeks, averaging 1.3 million viewers. TBS finished second with 930,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (897,000 viewers), MSNBC (676,000) and HGTV (537,000), said Nielsen.