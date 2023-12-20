Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Three-Peats in Primetime, Total Day

Fox News last week edged out football-heavy ESPN and NFL Network in primetime to secure its third-straight win in the category.

Fox News averaged 1.7 million primetime viewers during the week of December 11 to 17 to beat out second-place ESPN, which averaged 1.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News.

The NFL Network, which aired three live NFL games on December 16, finished third for the week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel, which averaged 1.2 million viewers, and MSNBC, which garnered 1.1 million viewers.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries finished sixth with 702,000 viewers, followed by History (679,000), HGTV (665,000), TBS (646,000) and USA Network (605,000).

Fox News averaged 1.1 million viewers on a total day basis for the week, beating out MSNBC (748,000 viewers), NFL Network (701,000), ESPN (683,000) and Hallmark Channel (664,000), according to Nielsen.