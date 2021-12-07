Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Takes its Turn As Top-Rated Primetime Network

Another week, another change at top of the primetime charts as Fox News leapfrogs over ESPN for top honors, according to Nielsen.

The news network averaged 2.4 million viewers for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, topping last week’s winner ESPN, which garnered 2.1 million viewers, said Nielsen. The two networks have dominated the top two slots on the primetime chart since the last week of October.

Hallmark Channel finished in third place for the third straight week with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers. Freeform’s lineup of holiday films helped drive the network to a fifth place finish with 1 million viewers.

HGTV (915,000 viewers), TLC (884,000), INSP (793,000), TNT (767,000) and History (759,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched networks in primetime.

Fox News topped the total day charts for the 42nd straight week, besting Hallmark Channel (849,000 viewers), ESPN (741,000), MSNBC (704,000) and CNN (524,000), said Nielsen.