Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays Hot; NFL Network Tackles Third Place in Primetime
News networks dominate total day chart
Fox News continued its summer ratings dominance, topping the primetime and total day charts during the second week of August.
Fox News averaged 2.2 million primetime viewers for the week of August 12-18, besting MSNBC’s 1.4 million viewers for its 11th-straight win, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
NFL Network moved into third place on the strength of its live NFL preseason games, averaging 794,000 viewers. CNN finished in fourth place with 785,000 viewers, followed by ESPN with 770,00 watchers.
HGTV pulled into sixth place with 671,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (628,000 viewers), INSP (546,000), USA Network (525,000), and History (502,000).
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News won for the 32nd consecutive week, averaging 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (943,000 viewers), CNN (562,000), ESPN (436,000) and HGTV (367,000), according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.