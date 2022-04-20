Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rolls in Primetime
News networks dominate total day ratings
Fox News Channel captured its third straight weekly primetime ratings title over sports-fueled cable networks.
Fox News averaged 2.2 million subscribers during the week of April 11 to April 17, besting NBA playoffs-boosted TNT (1.4 million viewers) and ESPN (1.2 million viewers), Nielsen reported. News network MSNBC was fourth with 1.2 million subscribers.
HGTV finished fifth with 971,000 watchers, followed by INSP (860,000); History and TLC (tied with 833,000); Food Network (778,000); and Discovery Channel (753,000).
Three cable news networks occupied the top weekly ratings spots on a 24-hour basis, with Fox News leading the way with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (671,000) and CNN (592,000). TNT (587,000) and ESPN (569,000) rounded out the top five most-watched networks in the category, per Nielsen. ▪️
