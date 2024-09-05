Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Returns to Top Spot in Primetime

Fox News last week bounced back to the top of the primetime charts a week after being dethroned by MSNBC, while continuing its dominance of the total day chart.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers for the week of August 26-September 1, besting second-place ESPN’s 1.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

MSNBC, which ended Fox News’ 11-week winning streak on the chart during the week of August 19, finished third last week with 1.2 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1 million viewers and USA Network’s 716,000 watchers.

ESPN2 was sixth with 630,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel and HGTV (613,000 viewers each), INSP (551,000) and TBS (478,000).

Fox News extended its run of wins on the total day chart to 34 weeks with an average of 1.3 million viewers. MSNBC was second with 857,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (775,000), CNN (555,000) and Hallmark Channel (357,000), according to Nielsen.