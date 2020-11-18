Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rebounds In Primetime

The cable news networks continue to dominate the weekly ratings charts as Fox News, CNN and MSNBC take the top spots on the primetime and total day charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News regained the top spot in primetime, averaging 3.4 million viewers during the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 to top the 2.3 million viewers garnered by CNN, which took the top spot in the category last week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished a close third with 2.2 million viewers.

Cable news shows represented all but five of the top 50 most-watched shows for the week, led by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

ESPN finished fourth for the week in primetime with 2.1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 1.6 million viewers.

CNN topped the total day charts for the second straight week, topping Fox News and MSNBC. Hallmark Channel and ESPN rounded out the top five most-watched networks on a 24-hour basis, said Nielsen.