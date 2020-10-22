Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Outpaces Competition

Fox News continues to dominate the weekly cable ratings race as the industry moves closer to election day.

Fox News, led by its coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, was the most watched network in primetime with 4.3 million viewers during the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, nearly doubling second place MSNBC’s 2.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ESPN placed third with 2.1 million viewers, followed by TBS’ 2 million and CNN’s 1.8 million watchers, reported Nielsen.

Fox Sports 1 entered the top 10 on the strength of its baseball playoffs coverage in sixth place with 1.5 million viewers, followed by HGTV (1.2 million viewers), TLC and Hallmark Channel (tied with 1 million) and USA Network (784,000).

Fox News also racked up its 41st straight weekly win on a 24-hour basis, besting MSNBC, CNN, ESPN and TBS, said Nielsen.