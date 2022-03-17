Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off ESPN for Top Spot in Primetime

Fox News Channel‘s continuing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine helped the network stave off a challenge from ESPN to finish first on last week's primetime ratings chart.

Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers during the week of March 7 to March 13 to top ESPN, which finished second with 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by CNN and HGTV, which tied for fourth place with 1.1 million watchers.

TNT (868,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (856,000), INSP (832,000), Food Network (804,000) and History (796,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched cable networks in primetime.

The three cable news networks, led by Fox News, took the top spots on the total day chart. Fox News averaged 1.8 million viewers, followed by CNN (887,000 viewers) and MSNBC (771,000). ESPN (686,000) and HGTV (573,000) followed closely behind, according to Nielsen.