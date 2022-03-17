Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off ESPN for Top Spot in Primetime
By R. Thomas Umstead published
News networks continue to dominate total day charts with Ukraine coverage
Fox News Channel‘s continuing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine helped the network stave off a challenge from ESPN to finish first on last week's primetime ratings chart.
Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers during the week of March 7 to March 13 to top ESPN, which finished second with 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by CNN and HGTV, which tied for fourth place with 1.1 million watchers.
TNT (868,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (856,000), INSP (832,000), Food Network (804,000) and History (796,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched cable networks in primetime.
Also: Fox News Consultant Sasha Kuvshynova Killed in Ukraine
The three cable news networks, led by Fox News, took the top spots on the total day chart. Fox News averaged 1.8 million viewers, followed by CNN (887,000 viewers) and MSNBC (771,000). ESPN (686,000) and HGTV (573,000) followed closely behind, according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
