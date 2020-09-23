Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off ESPN for Primetime Win

Fox News held off a charge by sports-infused ESPN to take top primetime ratings honors, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.8 million viewers during the week of Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, topping ESPN’s 3.5 million watchers, said Nielsen. MSNBC finished third with 2 million viewers, followed by CNN (1.5 million viewers) and TNT (1.4 million).

HGTV (1.2 million viewers), TLC and NFL Network (1 million), Hallmark Channel (975,000), and TBS (885,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis for a 37th consecutive week, followed by MSNBC, ESPN, CNN, and HGTV.