Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Garners Primetime, Total Day Ratings Honors

Fox News held off a strong charge by Winter Olympics-fueled USA Network to continue its run at the top of the cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 31-February 6 to take its third consecutive primetime ratings crown, Nielsen reported. USA Network, on the strength of its Winter Olympics coverage, finished second with 1.3 million viewers.

MSNBC was third for the week with 1.2 million viewers followed by HGTV with 1.1 million viewers and ESPN with 999,000 watchers. TLC (942,000 viewers), INSP (937,000), Hallmark Channel (834,000), History (817,000) and Food Network (746,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

Fox News topped the total day charts for the fifth consecutive week with 1.5 million viewers, followed by USA Network (811,000), MSNBC (690,000), HGTV (628,000), and ESPN (550,000), said Nielsen. ■