Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Fends Off TNT for Primetime Win

Fox News held off sports-infused TNT in topping the primetime cable ratings charts last week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.3 million viewers in primetime during the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 to top all cable networks, said Nielsen. TNT rode its NBA playoffs coverage to a second place tie with MSNBC, with both networks averaging 2.1 million viewers. ESPN finished fourth with 1.9 million viewers, followed by HGTV and CNN, which tied with 1.3 million viewers.

TLC (1.1 million viewers), Hallmark Channel (978,000), TBS (880,000), and NBC Sports Network (826,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week in primetime.

Fox News continued its dominance on the total day ratings front, capturing top honors in the category for the 36th consecutive week. MSNBC, CNN, ESPN and TNT followed behind Fox News on the chart, said Nielsen.