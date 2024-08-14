Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Continues Primetime Dominance

Fox News Channel extended its weekly winning streak in the primetime basic cable ratings to double digits last week as it remained hot in August.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers for the week of August 5-11 to top all cable networks for the 10th straight week, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

MSNBC finished second with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Olympics-fused USA Network’s 1 million viewers and CNN’s 696,000 watchers.

Also Read: NBCU Says Olympics Delivered 36.6 Million Viewers in Primetime

The launch of NFL preseason games propelled NFL Network to fifth place with 572,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (561,000 viewers), INSP (536,000), HGTV (521,000), History (488,000) and TBS (472,000).

On the total-day front, Fox News won its 31st consecutive week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (965,000 viewers), USA (903,000), CNN (524,000) and Hallmark Channel (326,000), according to Nielsen.