Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Leapfrogs TNT In Return to First Place on Primetime Chart
By R. Thomas Umstead
Sports-infused TNT, ESPN finish among top spots in primetime, total day
Cable news and sports dominated the primetime ratings charts as Fox News and TNT continue to swap first place honors on a weekly basis.
Fox News finished with 2.3 million viewers during the week of April 25 to May 1, barely defeating last week’s winner, TNT, which averaged 2.2 million viewers, and ESPN, who finished in third place with 1.5 million watchers, according to Nielsen. Both TNT and ESPN benefited from their coverage of the NBA playoffs.
Cable news network MSNBC finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers.
HGTV finished fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by INSP with 783,000. TLC (774,000), CNN (755,000), History (722,000) and Hallmark Channel (714,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.
Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 17th consecutive week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by TNT (732,000 viewers), MSNBC (686,000), ESPN (617,000) and HGTV (567,000).■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
