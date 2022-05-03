Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Leapfrogs TNT In Return to First Place on Primetime Chart

Cable news and sports dominated the primetime ratings charts as Fox News and TNT continue to swap first place honors on a weekly basis.

Fox News finished with 2.3 million viewers during the week of April 25 to May 1, barely defeating last week’s winner, TNT, which averaged 2.2 million viewers, and ESPN, who finished in third place with 1.5 million watchers, according to Nielsen. Both TNT and ESPN benefited from their coverage of the NBA playoffs.

Cable news network MSNBC finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers.

HGTV finished fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by INSP with 783,000. TLC (774,000), CNN (755,000), History (722,000) and Hallmark Channel (714,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 17th consecutive week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by TNT (732,000 viewers), MSNBC (686,000), ESPN (617,000) and HGTV (567,000).■