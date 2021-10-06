Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Rolls to Second Straight Primetime Ratings Win

ESPN scored a second straight primetime ratings win last week while Fox News continued its long winning streak in total day, according to Nielsen.

ESPN -- bolstered by the 12.9 million viewers generated by the network’s Sept. 27 Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football telecast -- averaged 2.8 million viewers in primetime during the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 to best all cable networks, said Nielsen.

Fox News finished second with 2.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and NFL Network’s 1.1 million watchers. HGTV pulled into fifth place with 974,000 viewers, followed by TLC (838,000 viewers), INSP (824,000), Hallmark Channel (755,000), TBS (730,000) and Discovery Channel (718,000).

Fox News posted its 32nd consecutive win on the total day chart, averaging 1.1 million viewers to beat out ESPN (687,000 viewers), MSNBC (594,000), HGTV (472,000), and CNN (416,000), according to Nielsen.