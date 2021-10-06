Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Rolls to Second Straight Primetime Ratings Win
Fox News notches 32nd straight win on the total day chart
ESPN scored a second straight primetime ratings win last week while Fox News continued its long winning streak in total day, according to Nielsen.
ESPN -- bolstered by the 12.9 million viewers generated by the network’s Sept. 27 Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football telecast -- averaged 2.8 million viewers in primetime during the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 to best all cable networks, said Nielsen.
Fox News finished second with 2.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and NFL Network’s 1.1 million watchers. HGTV pulled into fifth place with 974,000 viewers, followed by TLC (838,000 viewers), INSP (824,000), Hallmark Channel (755,000), TBS (730,000) and Discovery Channel (718,000).
Fox News posted its 32nd consecutive win on the total day chart, averaging 1.1 million viewers to beat out ESPN (687,000 viewers), MSNBC (594,000), HGTV (472,000), and CNN (416,000), according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.