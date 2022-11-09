Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN, Fox News Top Charts

ESPN rolled to its second-straight weekly primetime ratings win and Fox News continued its dominance of the total day charts during the first week of November.

ESPN averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of October 31 to November 6, according to Nielsen. The sports network was bolstered in part by its November 5 Alabama-LSU college football telecast, which averaged 7.6 million viewers, the network’s most-watched regular season game since 2016.

Fox News finished second with 2.4 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 1.1 million viewers and MSNBC with 1 million viewers. TLC finished fifth with 755,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (719,000), TBS (619,000), INSP (605,000), Food Network (566,000), and USA Network (557,000).

On the total day front, Fox News averaged 1.6 million viewers for its 44th consecutive win, followed by ESPN (966,000), MSNBC (676,000), Hallmark Channel (665,000) and CNN (431,000), said Nielsen. ■