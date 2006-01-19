Weekend Idol Clears 55% of Country
We wonder if Kelly Clarkson will win this time around, too.
Fox's American Idol, TV's top series, which is headed to syndication through a deal among Tribune, Fremantlemedia North America, and 19 Entertainment, has cleared 55% of the country for fall.
The show has been cleared on Tribune and Sinclair stations in nine of the top 10 markets for fall 2006, according to Dick Askin, president/CEO, Tribune Entertainment
Double weekend runs are being sold on a barter basis, with Tribune handling ad sales and Fremantlemedia and 19 Entertainment producing.
Starting with season one, Idol will be repackaged as a weekend hour, American Idol Rewind, with an "enhanced program offering never-before-seen footage, fascinating behind-the-scenes facts and details, a distinctive look, and a fast-paced, highly entertaining hour of television," according to the companies.
