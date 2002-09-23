The week that was

CONUS Calls It Quits

Citing the dominance of broadcast networks—and their news services—as owners of TV stations in major markets and the expansion of CNN Newsource, employees of CONUS Communications

were told Friday that CONUS will be closing most of its operations, including its news service.

CONUS will continue the archive service it has built in its 18 years and will still sell transponder time.

President Terry O'Reilly's priority now is to find jobs for 160 employees. He lauds CONUS for spawning a new business and credited partner Stanley Hubbard for pioneering satellite newsgathering.

Hell In New York

Cable insiders gather in New York City this week for an annual autumn flurry of industry events dubbed "hellweek" (yet they all come). A year ago, Sept. 11 forced cancellation, stranding out-of-towners in New York City.

The highlight of the week this year will be the Walter Kaitz Foundation

dinner on Sept. 25 (business attire for this year's event) honoring Comcast

President Brian Roberts. Also, the National Association of Minorities in Communications

conference Sept. 24-25 features NCTA

President and CEO Robert Sachs

and FCC Media Bureau

Chief KenFerree.

Also on tap are the Kagan Broadband Summit (Sept. 25) and CTAM's Blue Ribbon breakfast that morning. At lunchtime, Women in Cable & Telecommunications

has its annual luncheon. And, for an escapist touch, Cable Positive

will host a late-night gathering at hip Manhattan eatery Noche

on Sept. 25.

Your Four Years of Fame From FX

FX

is on a hunt for a few good men and women to run for president—really (or as real as television reality gets). The network has greenlighted American Candidate,

which will seek out undiscovered political talent with presidential aspirations. The series, created by documentarian R.J.Cutler

and Austin Powers

director Jay Roach, will follow 100 potential candidates, selected from a pool of applicants, vying to be leader of the free world.

FX is just providing a platform, said a spokesman, likening the opportunity to that of Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura. Others, however, compare it to American Idol, where a singing star was "discovered." FX's debut is in January 2004, just in time for the winner to make a run for president, if he or she desires. Dumber things have happened.

Fully Programmable

Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has changed its name to Sony Pictures Television

to get on the brandwagon of parent Sony Corp.

Similarly, the international unit becomes Sony PicturesTelevisionInternational. ...

Discovery Network's Science Channel

is adding two series and a host of specials. William Shatner

will narrate astronomy series Cosmic Odyssey. Then, The Critical Eye, hosted by The X-Files'William B. Davis, will provide scientific explanations for well-known myths. Both series will debut late this year or early next year. Upcoming specials include Return to the Hubble,

the story of seven astronauts' 1999 rendezvous with the Hubble telescope. ...

ABC

has delayed the debut of Dinotopia

and instead picked up eight more episodes of detective drama Monk, which scored last summer for both originating network USA

on Friday nights and ABC in re-airings on Tuesday. ...

Cable music channel MuchMusic USA

is looking to ride the American Idol

wave, too. On Thursday, the Rainbow Media-owned network will telecast air the New Voice of 2002

competition, a search for a female singer/songwriter, sponsored by Pantene

shampoo. The winner, judged by young female celebs, will be awarded a demo recording deal with Atlantic records and musical equipment. ...

MTV Networks

acquired the assets of the College Television Network

cable channel for $15 million. MTV will program CTN, which reaches 8.2 million college students, with music videos, some MTV shows, news and sports.

AND FINALLY…

DTV

and HDTV

over-the-air broadcasts took another step toward interactivity with the Advanced Television Systems Committee's approval of the DTV Application Software Environment

(DASE) standard, a great advance toward the goal of allowing broadcasters to transmit interactive material. Receivers and set-top boxes that are DASE-capable still need to be designed and manufactured, but Samsung

and LG Electronics

demonstrated prototypes during the World Cup

in Korea. TV receivers need to be DASE-compatible, too. ...

Former ABC Television, ABC Sports

and ESPN

chief Steve Bornstein

is joining the National Football League

as a TV consultant.

He will advise NFL

Commissioner Paul Tagliabue

and the league's broadcast committee on media issues and TV deals.