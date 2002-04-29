The week that was

Real money

The BIA Financial Network, a strategic and financial consulting firm, said today it expects revenue from TV stations to increase by 5.1% in 2002, a marked improvement over 2001, when revenue declined 12.9%. BIA also said WNBC(TV) New York, with $320 million, was 2001's top biller. ...

The first quarter of 2002 wasn't a good one for the three leading U.S.-based media conglomerates. Two of them—AOL Time Warner

and Viacom—posted huge net losses. The third, Disney, saw operating profit decline 35%. AOL took a $54 billion (that's right, billion) write-down that reflects the sharp decline in the overall value in the company's assets over the past year. Viacom also took a huge write-down and recorded a net loss of $1.11 billion. But President Mel Karmazin

said he is optimistic that TV ad sales are making a comeback. Disney CEO Michael Eisner

assured analysts, "We are highly focused on addressing the challenges at the ABC network."

Numbers game

In a close contest riddled with repeats, CBS

won the household and total-viewer prime time battles for week 30 (ended April 21) of the current season, and NBC

was tops among adults 18-49 and 25-54. ... Spurned by PBS,

veteran business journalist Louis Rukeyser

notched a CNBC

record rating in his cable debut April 19. Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street

scored a 0.7 rating. On PBS, Rukeyser drew 3 million viewers.

TUBULAR

Rosie O'Donnell

will host Survivor: Marquesas—The Reunion,

live from New York's Central Park Sunday, May 19, at 10 p.m. on CBS. The show will immediately follow the two-hour Marquesas

finale. ...

The Fonz is joining Hollywood Squares. King World has hired Henry "Fonzie" Winkler

and Michael Levitt

to replace departing John Moffitt

and Pat Lee

as executive producers of the syndicated game show. ...

TechTV

is scrapping live breaking news in favor of tech-related entertainment programming and newsmagazines. As a result, about 50 staffers are losing their jobs. Replacing the news will be techy series like Max Headroom

and movies like Coma

and Demon Seed. ...

NBC Enterprises

has sold its half-hour, first-run offering The Chris Matthews Show

in nine of the top 10 markets for a 2002 launch. It's now cleared in 70% of the country.

Washington watch

The proposed royalty rates for Webcasters are too high, 20 members of Congress told the U.S. Copyright Office

last week. In February, the Copyright Arbitration Royalty Panel

recommended that traditional radio broadcasters pay 0.07 cents per copyrighted song per listener to stream their signals over the Internet

and that Webcasters pay twice that. ...

Movie studios, consumer electronic manufacturers and technology companies have moved closer to an agreement on how to prevent digital TV from being retransmitted over the Internet without the say-so of the copyright holders, said AOL Time Warner CEO-electRichard Parsons

at a House hearing last Thursday. "We are very close."

Sen. Ted Stevens

wants the FCC's auction of chs. 52-69 to go on as scheduled June 19. He plans to introduce a bill emphasizing that receipts from the auctions need to be in the Treasury by Sept. 30. Stevens was prompted by House Energy and Commerce Chairman Billy Tauzin's

introduction of a bill to delay the auctions indefinitely.

Name dropping

Lynda Lopez, a reporter for WPIX(TV)

New York, will join the NBC Stations Group

May 20 as entertainment reporter for the NBC and NBC-owned Telemundo

stations. Lopez is the sister of singer Jennifer Lopez. ...

ABC News' Cokie Roberts

will emcee the NAB's

fourth annual Service to America Summit June 10 in Washington. ... Pulitzer Prize

-winning journalist Thomas Friedman

is partnering with Discovery Channel

on a series of documentaries beginning in fall 2003. ... Peter Arnett

is returning to Baghdad as a correspondent for Broadcast News Networks. ...

Just in time for the Robert Blake

murder trial, CNN

tapped Jeffrey Toobin

as a contributing legal analyst. ...

Neither ABC's lead anchor Peter Jennings

nor ABC News President David Westin

would comment last week on the rampant speculation that Jennings had been asked to take a 25% cut from his $10 million annual salary. The story was first reported by Internet scribe Matt Drudge

and echoed by other media nationwide.