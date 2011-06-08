Wednesday's Big Fall Battle: 'X Factor' vs. 'Survivor'

With nearly $2 billion in annual Wednesday primetime ad dollars at

stake (per researcher Kantar Media), the broadcast networks made a boatload of

scheduling moves on Wednesday nights for the fall, adding seven new programs

while bringing three returning shows to new time periods.

But according to

buyers and sellers attending this year's upfront presentations, one battle

stands out as a potential game changer-the one between the competition shows.

The combatants: Fox's new talent search entry, The X Factor, which will go head-to-head with CBS' aging stalwart Survivor at 8 p.m.

The X Factor is from Simon Cowell's Syco Television and

FreemantleMedia North America. Freemantle originally brought American Idol, a British import (as is Factor) to Fox a decade ago and it has

been a huge hit ever since. Cowell of course played a major role in the first

nine seasons of Idol as the "villainous"

judge who seemed to revel in mocking contestants who weren't to his liking.

Joining him on the new show is Paula Abdul, a co-panelist with Cowell on Idol for eight seasons.

Fox has the most to

gain on the night next season. The network is betting (and praying) that The X Factor, will deliver an Idol-size audience that puts it on the

map in the fourth quarter, where its track record has been lackluster in recent

years. In past seasons shows like Idol

and the now-cancelled 24 have debuted

in the first quarter with ratings large enough to make its year. This year,

roughly 24 million people tuned in to Idol

on Wednesdays per Nielsen, and the show was top-ranked among viewers 18-49 for

regular series.

If The X Factor takes off, says Bill

Carroll, VP programming, Katz Television Group, "the network would have a

year-round schedule." A pivotal ingredient, he adds, is how well the

contestants are cast. "I think there will be a lot of buzz and sampling," he

says. "The real question is whether the audience becomes invested in the

contestants."

Meanwhile, CBS

successfully shifted Survivor to

Wednesdays from Thursdays a year ago, and it held up fairly well against Idol this year. Last fall, Survivor Nicaragua won its time period

and in midseason, Survivor: Redemption

Island was a solid second to Idol,

losing about 10 percent of its audience compared to the Nicaragua installment,

per Nielsen. That said, "CBS has to be concerned," according to one buyer,

about how well the show will perform against X Factor, which, like Idol,

has been a big hit in the UK.

While Fox and CBS

will duke it out with competition shows, ABC and NBC will have dueling comedy

blocks kicking off the night. The big difference is that ABC's block has three

returning sitcoms, firmly anchored by the hit Modern Family. The show turned in the second-best performance on

Wednesday nights among adults 18-49, during the just-ended regular season,

behind only Idol.

Kicking off the

night for ABC is The Middle, a solid

performer headed into its third year. That will be followed by the new Suburgatory, about a Manhattan teen

whose family moves to (gasp!) the suburbs. Following Modern Family at 9 is the returning Happy Endings.

Meanwhile, NBC is

in rebuild mode Wednesday nights. Launching a new show is difficult under any

circumstances and even more so without an established lead-in program to feed

it an audience. But NBC is attempting to do just that with a new 8 to 9 comedy

block. The shows are Up All Night,

about new and harried parents, and the workplace comedy Free Agents.

Buyers at the

upfront presentations said NBC has its work cut out for it, going up against

ABC's well established sitcom block. That said, they concede that one thing the

NBC shows have going for them is the talent-Christina Applegate and Will Arnett

(Up All Night) and Hank Azaria (Free Agents) are among the best known

comedic talents to TV audiences, they say. To help draw attention to the night,

the network is moving David E. Kelley's quirky sophomore drama Harry's Law to anchor the night at 9.

Last season, that series, costarring Kathy Bates, was competitive in total

audience on Monday nights, though it lagged behind CBS' Hawaii Five-0 and ABC's Castle

18-49.

Buyers will also be

watching the competition at 10 p.m., where mayhem will rule with the aging but

still potent CSI moving from

Thursdays, where it will now take on NBC's popular Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This season, CSI drew about 12 million viewers while SVU garnered about 7.6 million. Also

joining the 10 p.m. fracas: ABC's Revenge,

a new serial drama set in the Hamptons.

Bottom line, buyers

say: Fox could win all the marbles Wednesday night if The X Factor lives up to half its hype, and establishes itself as a

year-round player in the network TV business.