Webster's Army surprise
The town of Webster, N.Y., is investigating how gay porn managed to wind up
on its cable-access channel Monday night during a program about the U.S. Army.
The Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle reported that town officials were
looking into the airing of 20 minutes of what was described as explicit footage
that ran during Army Newswatch from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., in what is often referred to as the
family hour.
