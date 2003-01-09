Webster's Army surprise

The town of Webster, N.Y., is investigating how gay porn managed to wind up

on its cable-access channel Monday night during a program about the U.S. Army.

The Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle reported that town officials were

looking into the airing of 20 minutes of what was described as explicit footage

that ran during Army Newswatch from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., in what is often referred to as the

family hour.