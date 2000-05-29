WebE1 offers online production

WebEl has been formed by Internet entrepreneurs Court Coursey, Derek Rundell, Bradford Scherick and Aaron Meyerson to provide Web-based tools and business-to-business resources for the global entertainment industry.

The management team plans for WebEl to combine in-house product development with a series of acquisitions of top-tier entertainment leaders, such as online film databases and entertainment networking sites.

WebEl will also make strategic alliances with both national and global partners.