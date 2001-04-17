Webcaster seeks rights for McVeigh execution

A Webcaster known for pushing soft porn online is making a play to stream video of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh's execution next week, CNet reports.

Entertainment Media, the company that offers Voyeurdorm.com and Erotixmall.com, wants to webcast the event live to millions of Internet users willing to pay $1.95 each to see it. The company has sued the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the right to do so.

At a hearing Tuesday, a federal court in Indianapolis will hear arguments from both sides over whether to allow the Webcast. The case renews the debate over broadcasting executions, but it marks the first time an Internet company has sued for those rights.