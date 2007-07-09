WEB EXTRA: Expanded Critic's Poll

Best Show



1. Sopranos (HBO)



2. Friday Night Lights (NBC)



3. Heroes (NBC)



4. The Office (NBC)



5. The Wire (HBO)

Best Drama



1. Sopranos (HBO)



2. Friday Night Lights



3. The Wire (HBO)



4. Lost (ABC)



5. Heroes (NBC)

Best Comedy



1. The Office (NBC)



2. 30 Rock (NBC)



3. Ugly Betty (ABC)



4. Entourage (HBO)



5. How I Met Your Mother (CBS)

Best Reality



1. American Idol (Fox)



2. The Amazing Race (CBS)



3. Project Runway (Bravo)



4. Survivor (CBS)



5. Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Best Freshman



1. Heroes (NBC)



2. Friday Night Lights (NBC)



3. Ugly Betty (ABC)



4. 30 Rock (NBC)



5. The Riches (FX)

Cable Network More People Should Watch



1. BBC America



2. Sundance



3. Showtime



4. History Channel



5. National Geographic

Worst Show



1. National Bingo Night (ABC)



2. Sons of Hollywood (A&E)



3. Til Death (Fox)



4. According to Jim (ABC)



5. The Black Donnellys (NBC)