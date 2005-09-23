Weatherscan Rolled Out for Rita

The Weather Channel isn’t expected to relaunch its all-local Weatherscan service until Sept. 27, but the cable network has decided to roll it out early in those areas that could be affected by Hurricane Rita.

The Weatherscan service, carried by cable operators like Comcast, Cox and Insight, delivers a dedicated 24/7 local weather service to cable headends, complementing The Weather Channel’s traditional network. Storm watches, warnings or advisories will crawl across the bottom of the screen in addition to road closures, evacuation notices and shelter information. When its fully launched next Tuesday it will be available in 23 million homes.