WeatherNation Partners With Gannett in Atlanta, Greensboro, Little Rock

WeatherNation TV, the multicast channel dedicated to meteorology, has inked deals with Gannett's WXIA Atlanta, WFMY Greensboro and KTHV Little Rock.

WeatherNation will air on WXIA's channel 11.2 as well as on cable. "We love that the Atlanta community will now be able to have a live weather channel 24/7 with local updates every five minutes," said John Deushane, president and general manager of WXIA. "WeatherNation brings world-class technology and additional professional talent that will provide more of the quality weather coverage viewers have come to expect from the networks of 11ALIVE."

WeatherNation TV affords viewers up-to-date local, regional and national weather news all day long.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with 11ALIVE in Atlanta-one of our largest partnerships to date," said Michael Norton, president of WeatherNation TV. "With this collaboration, more than 6 million people in the Atlanta area will have access to our accurate, 24/7, real time local and national TV weather reporting from an expanded team of top-notch meteorologists."

WeatherNation will air on digital channel 2.2 and on Time Warner Cable in Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, and on 11.2 and cable, including Comcast's channel 233, in Little Rock.