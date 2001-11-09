Weather four-casts
Madison, Wis.-based MyWeather LLC has expanded the capability of its Personal
MicroCast technology used by about 50 local TV stations nationwide.
The stations can now offer their viewers up to four forecast locations for
each personalized forecast.
Viewers of participating stations can check the weather in four locations,
even if the desired forecasts are outside the station's market area.
Stations subscribing to the Personal MicroCast service are provided hourly
weather data rebranded for their local on air and Internet audiences.
MyWeather is partly owned by Atlanta-based Cosmos
Broadcasting.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.