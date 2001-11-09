Weather four-casts

Madison, Wis.-based MyWeather LLC has expanded the capability of its Personal

MicroCast technology used by about 50 local TV stations nationwide.

The stations can now offer their viewers up to four forecast locations for

each personalized forecast.

Viewers of participating stations can check the weather in four locations,

even if the desired forecasts are outside the station's market area.

Stations subscribing to the Personal MicroCast service are provided hourly

weather data rebranded for their local on air and Internet audiences.

MyWeather is partly owned by Atlanta-based Cosmos

Broadcasting.