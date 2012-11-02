Weather Company to Donate Up to $1 Million for Sandy Relief

The Weather Company, which includes The Weather Channel TV

network, is launching a partnership with the American Red Cross to match

donations up to $1 million for Hurricane Sandy relief.

The company will make donation options available through its

mobile and tablet apps, online at weather.com and throughout its cable network

programming. The Weather Company's ownership group of Bain Capital, The

Blackstone Group and NBCUniversal will match donations.

Other large media companies have pledged monetary support to

storm relief including $2 million from The Walt Disney Co. and $1 million fromViacom.