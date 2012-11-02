Weather Company to Donate Up to $1 Million for Sandy Relief
The Weather Company, which includes The Weather Channel TV
network, is launching a partnership with the American Red Cross to match
donations up to $1 million for Hurricane Sandy relief.
The company will make donation options available through its
mobile and tablet apps, online at weather.com and throughout its cable network
programming. The Weather Company's ownership group of Bain Capital, The
Blackstone Group and NBCUniversal will match donations.
Other large media companies have pledged monetary support to
storm relief including $2 million from The Walt Disney Co. and $1 million fromViacom.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.