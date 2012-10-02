Weather Channel Will Name Winter Storms

The Weather Channel said Tuesday it would start

naming winter storms the way the National Hurricane Center names tropical

storms and hurricanes.

"This is where a world-class organization such as The

Weather Channel will play a significant role," the channel said in announcing

the move. "We have the meteorological ability, support and technology to

provide the same level of reporting for winter storms that we have done for

years with tropical weather systems."

Storms won't be named until three days before impact to make

sure that they will actually produce significant effects on a populated area.

The channel gave a number of reasons for the decision,

including that it would make it easier to communicate the "threat and

timing" of such storms. It pointed out that winter storms do sometimes get

names, but generally only after the fact, like "Snowmageddon" or

"The President's Day Storm."

It pointed out that weather systems, including winter

storms, have been named in Europe since the 1950s and that naming potentially

life threatening storms 1) raises awareness; 2) makes it easier to follow its

progress; 3) gives it a personality, "which adds to awareness"; 4)

makes it easier to reference in social media; and 5) "might even be fun

and entertaining."