The Weather Channel Names Thorington VP, Ad Sales

The Weather Channel has named Liz Wilson Thorington vice

president of ad sales/southern region, the company announced Monday.

Thorington will oversee ad sales across broadcast,

online, mobile and tablet apps in the southern region to support the

cross-platform ad sales team for The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC). Thorington

joins TWCC from her prior role as global director, multimedia sales/southeast

and Central America for The Wall Street Journal and its digital networks.

"Liz is uniquely qualified for this role," said Chris

Raleigh, senior vice president, cable and cross-platform sales, TWCC, to whom

she will report. "She not only brings a

wealth of cross-platform ad sales experience to our team, but she has strong

relationships with our agency and client partners in Atlanta and the entire

southeast region."

Thorington has been on The Magazine Advertising

Representatives of the South (MARS) board for 20 years, serving as president

twice. She is currently a board member of the RED & BLACK, The University

of Georgia's independent college newspaper.