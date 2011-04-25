The Weather Channel Names Thorington VP, Ad Sales
The Weather Channel has named Liz Wilson Thorington vice
president of ad sales/southern region, the company announced Monday.
Thorington will oversee ad sales across broadcast,
online, mobile and tablet apps in the southern region to support the
cross-platform ad sales team for The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC). Thorington
joins TWCC from her prior role as global director, multimedia sales/southeast
and Central America for The Wall Street Journal and its digital networks.
"Liz is uniquely qualified for this role," said Chris
Raleigh, senior vice president, cable and cross-platform sales, TWCC, to whom
she will report. "She not only brings a
wealth of cross-platform ad sales experience to our team, but she has strong
relationships with our agency and client partners in Atlanta and the entire
southeast region."
Thorington has been on The Magazine Advertising
Representatives of the South (MARS) board for 20 years, serving as president
twice. She is currently a board member of the RED & BLACK, The University
of Georgia's independent college newspaper.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.