Weather Channel Interactive Partners With Frommer’s

Weather Channel Interactive (TWCi) and Frommer’s Unlimited have teamed up to create an online resource linking weather and travel. The site provides information on travel planning including popular spots for honeymoons, family vacations, business travel, and getaway weekends.



The site uses information from Frommer’s for hotel reviews, attractions, and restaurants for more than 150 cities, nearly 150 countries, and locales within the U.S. The destination guides feature a “Best Time to Visit” section using Weather Channel’s climate-based recommendations. It also features interactive maps with radar imagery and information on family-friendly attractions.



“Combining Frommer’s expert travel advice with TWCi’s accurate weather information creates a powerful, one-stop travel resource to meet consumers’ vacation planning needs,” said Craig Schickler, director of e-business development for Wiley, of which Frommer’s is an imprint.