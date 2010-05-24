Weather Channel Gets Dish Deal Done, Avoiding Drop

After threatening to drop The Weather Channel, Dish Network agreed

to a multiyear pact with the programmer that includes developing

localized weather programming "designed specifically for satellite

customers."

TWC will remain on Dish on channel 214 and will

develop the localized programming on channel 213, the companies said.

They reached their agreement late on Sunday evening.

The Weather

Channel's localized service for Dish will be based on Weatherscan, an

all-weather market-specific service launched in 2001 and carried by

Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Suddenlink

Communications and other smaller operators.

