Weather Channel Gets Dish Deal Done, Avoiding Drop
By MCN Staff
After threatening to drop The Weather Channel, Dish Network agreed
to a multiyear pact with the programmer that includes developing
localized weather programming "designed specifically for satellite
customers."
TWC will remain on Dish on channel 214 and will
develop the localized programming on channel 213, the companies said.
They reached their agreement late on Sunday evening.
The Weather
Channel's localized service for Dish will be based on Weatherscan, an
all-weather market-specific service launched in 2001 and carried by
Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Suddenlink
Communications and other smaller operators.
