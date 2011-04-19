Weather Channel, Ace Hardware Team Up for Home-Improvement Promotion

The Weather Channel and Ace Hardware announced Tuesday that they are teaming up on a home improvement promotion.

Beginning

Tuesday, consumers will be able to submit photos of their homes, as

part of the "Restore Your Outdoors" contest. The winner will receive a

complete outdoor makeover, which will be revealed on the The Weather

Channel on May 29.

"Our

partnership with The Weather Channel not only offers us the opportunity

to makeover a deserving outdoor space, but also provides homeowners

with targeted lawn and garden advice so they can spruce up their outdoor

areas and get back to enjoying their weekends," said Lou Manfredini,

Ace Hardware's Home Expert.

Submissions will go until May 15, and can be entered online at weather.com/restore.

"Pairing

our localized weather content with Ace Hardware's local outdoors advice

delivers on our promise to help viewers live their best life outdoors,"

said Beth Lawrence, EVP, ad sales and media solutions for The Weather

Channel Companies.