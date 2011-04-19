Weather Channel, Ace Hardware Team Up for Home-Improvement Promotion
The Weather Channel and Ace Hardware announced Tuesday that they are teaming up on a home improvement promotion.
Beginning
Tuesday, consumers will be able to submit photos of their homes, as
part of the "Restore Your Outdoors" contest. The winner will receive a
complete outdoor makeover, which will be revealed on the The Weather
Channel on May 29.
"Our
partnership with The Weather Channel not only offers us the opportunity
to makeover a deserving outdoor space, but also provides homeowners
with targeted lawn and garden advice so they can spruce up their outdoor
areas and get back to enjoying their weekends," said Lou Manfredini,
Ace Hardware's Home Expert.
Submissions will go until May 15, and can be entered online at weather.com/restore.
"Pairing
our localized weather content with Ace Hardware's local outdoors advice
delivers on our promise to help viewers live their best life outdoors,"
said Beth Lawrence, EVP, ad sales and media solutions for The Weather
Channel Companies.
