Weakest Link powers Pax ratings

Weakest Link is definitely a welcome addition to Pax-TV's lineup.

The debut of co-owned NBC's new quiz show paid off for Pax last week, leading the network to its best-ever weekly ratings results (tied with week of May 29-June 4 2000). Pax, which is airing weekly repeats of Weakest Link on Friday nights, scored a 1.1 household rating for the week of May 28-June 30 and attracted an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Weakest Link debuted on Pax on June 1 and delivered a number of all-time highs for the three-year-old network. Weakest Link averaged a 1.2 rating at 8 p.m. ET/PT, delivered the time period's best results ever in adults 25-54, adults 18-49, women 25-54 and women 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser