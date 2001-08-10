Weakest Link to land in Russia
Well traveled UK game show export Weakest Link, the game show known for the acerbic tongue of British host Anne Robinson, heads to Russia next, AP reports.
A Russian version of the BBC show, featuring Robinson in her accustomed role, starts airing in that country next spring. BBC Worldwide will also export Tweenies, a children's program to be dubbed into Russian for transmission next spring.
The U.S. is the latest TV market where Weakest Link has established an audience. The show currently appears in 70 countries worldwide.
