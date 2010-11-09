Weak Economy, Competition Drag Mediacom in Q3

A weak economy and tougher competition drove sluggish third quarter

results for Mediacom Communications, with revenue and cash flow growth

below analysts' expectations.

Revenue at the small market MSO was up

just 3% to $374.4 million, below consensus estimates of $376 million for

the quarter. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and

amortization rose just 0.7% to $132.2 million.

On a conference call

with analysts Monday, Mediacom chairman and CEO Rocco Commisso blamed

the sluggish showing on the ongoing recession and competition from

satellite TV and telco video.

Mediacom lost about 13,000 basic video

customers in the period, an improvement from the 19,000 basic customers

it lost in the third quarter last year. Digital cable subscribers rose

by 12,000 in the period, improving penetration of that service to about

60%. High-speed Internet customers rose by 62,000 in the period and

telephony subscribers increased by 50,000.

