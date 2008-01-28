WE tv to March Down Aisle with Bulging Brides

WE tv is expanding on its Go Bridal programming initiative, literally in the case of one new show, Bulging Brides.

New marriage-related programming for 2008 also includes series Wedding Cake Masters and specials Unforgettable Celebrity Wedding Gowns and Culture Clash Weddings.

As its name indicates, Bulging Brides (premieres Feb. 17) is about women who try to shed pounds and inches to fit into those expensive dresses while facing the tug in the other direction from menu tastings and showers. The show is from Peace Arch Entertainment.

The other new series, Wedding Cake Masters, targeted for September, looks at high-end cakes and the high-stress business of making and delivering them. The series is from Film Garden.

The specials look at memorable wedding-dress styles of the rich and famous, with commentary about what makes them so special, and at a couple who agreed to have a wedding in the style of a culture foreign to them.

WE Go Bridal is described as a "multiplatform destination for weddings" that has included a branded night, increased wedding programming and the WeGoBridal Web site.