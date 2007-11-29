WE tv Bringing Back Bridezillas; History Channel Boarding The Lost Ark

Women's network WE tv ordered a fifth season of Bridezillas and The History Channel two-hour documentary The Lost Ark of the Covenant.

That's according to U.K.-based reality and documentary producer September Films, which said that represents about $6 million in new business for the company.

WE picked up 22 one-hour episodes of Bridezillas for June 2008, September Films parent DCD Media said in a release, calling it the network's biggest order for the show. Bridezillas, a reality show about the pressures of wedding planning on brides-to-be, is produced out of the company's Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

September has also been commissioned by History to produce The Lost Ark for early 2008, with a 90-minute version airing on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom at the same time.

The show follows Tudor Parfitt, professor of modern Jewish studies at London's School of Oriental and African Studies, who believes he has found the ark, which is said to contain the stone tablets on which are etched the Ten Commandments. It was the Nazi's search for the tablets that was the plot thread for Raiders of the Lost Ark.