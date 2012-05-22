WE tv Appoints Mary Scotti VP of Business Affairs
Mary Scotti has been named vice president of business
affairs for WE tv.
Based in New York, Scotti will oversee negotiations for the
network's rights related to original productions, marketing, business
development and talent deals. She will jointly report to Theresa Patiri, vice
president of production management & operations, and Dom Atteritano, vice
president of legal & business affairs.
"Mary is a key addition to our team," said Patiri.
"She has a proven track record of creating innovative deals that will
help foster new business opportunities and relationships for WE tv."
Scotti joins WE tv from Viacom Media Networks, where she
served as vice president of business and legal affairs. Prior to that, she was
director of business and legal affairs for VH1, and has held positions with EMI
Records USA.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.