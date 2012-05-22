WE tv Appoints Mary Scotti VP of Business Affairs

Mary Scotti has been named vice president of business

affairs for WE tv.

Based in New York, Scotti will oversee negotiations for the

network's rights related to original productions, marketing, business

development and talent deals. She will jointly report to Theresa Patiri, vice

president of production management & operations, and Dom Atteritano, vice

president of legal & business affairs.

"Mary is a key addition to our team," said Patiri.

"She has a proven track record of creating innovative deals that will

help foster new business opportunities and relationships for WE tv."

Scotti joins WE tv from Viacom Media Networks, where she

served as vice president of business and legal affairs. Prior to that, she was

director of business and legal affairs for VH1, and has held positions with EMI

Records USA.