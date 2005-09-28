WE Reups Bridezillas

WE: Women’s Entertainment picked up a third season of its high-rated reality show Bridezillas. Twelve new episodes of the show, about control freak brides, will premiere in March.

The show's second season, which ended July 31, earned ratings nearly 200% greater than its first season and helped WE grow 12% in viewership year to year during third quarter to an average 183,000 total viewers in prime.

WE, one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment networks, is distributed to 55 million homes.