WE partners with magazines

WE: Women's Entertainment is partnering with three popular women's magazines

-- Real Simple, Vogue and SelfMagazine -- on

programming and marketing projects.

Real Simple magazine editors are creating lifestyle segments for WE based

on magazine features. WE and Vogue are teaming up on a fall fashion

highlight show hosted by Daisy Fuentes, and WE is the main sponsor for

Self's June 22 'Mind Body' women's-health event in New

York.