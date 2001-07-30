WE partners with magazines
WE: Women's Entertainment is partnering with three popular women's magazines
-- Real Simple, Vogue and SelfMagazine -- on
programming and marketing projects.
Real Simple magazine editors are creating lifestyle segments for WE based
on magazine features. WE and Vogue are teaming up on a fall fashion
highlight show hosted by Daisy Fuentes, and WE is the main sponsor for
Self's June 22 'Mind Body' women's-health event in New
York.
