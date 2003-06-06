WE goes to the altar

WE: Women's Entertainment is celebrating weddings in June with specials and

nuptial-themed movies.

Weird Weddings, debuting June 15, looks at odd weddings, like Civil War

re-enactments and nude weddings.

How We Met, airing June 22, tells courtship stories of five couples.

Movie Matrimony samples favorite wedding movies, from My Best Friend's

Wedding to Father of the Bride.

In July, WE will offer up its "Summer of Style" stunt with Saturday-night

programming that highlights trends in food, fashion and travel around

summer-themed movies.