WE goes to the altar
WE: Women's Entertainment is celebrating weddings in June with specials and
nuptial-themed movies.
Weird Weddings, debuting June 15, looks at odd weddings, like Civil War
re-enactments and nude weddings.
How We Met, airing June 22, tells courtship stories of five couples.
Movie Matrimony samples favorite wedding movies, from My Best Friend's
Wedding to Father of the Bride.
In July, WE will offer up its "Summer of Style" stunt with Saturday-night
programming that highlights trends in food, fashion and travel around
summer-themed movies.
