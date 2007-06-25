WE Expands Bridal Fare On TV and Online

Cablevision's WE tv network is expanding its wedding-themed programming on TV and online through an initiative it is calling "WE Go Bridal." The network has paired with Comcast, Conde Nast and others for sponsorship and promotion.







On July 1, the network will launch WEgobridal.com, an online bridal community designed as a more simplified version of popular competitors like TheKnot.com. Couples can upload their pictures and video, as well as play wedding-themed online games and find planning advice.







Wedding-themed TV programming has proved a ratings draw for WE - the tyrannical bride series Bridezillas, now in its fourth season, is the network's strongest show. Beginning June 17, WE expanded its Sunday-night bridal programming to include new series Platinum Weddings and All Things Bridal.







WE, a smaller competitor to female networks Oxygen and Lifetime (last week the network drew 105,000 women 18-49 in prime, while Lifetime drew 480,000 and Oxygen's 129,000), will promote the bridal programming with a series of partner sponsors. Conde Nast's Modern Bride magazine will run TV vignettes; the diet supplement NV will integrate its products into Bridezillas and run TV and online spots; and Comcast will promote the programming on video-on-demand and its user-generated Website, Ziddio.com.



