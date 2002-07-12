We Are Moving!



Broadcasting & Cable is moving its New York headquarters as of Monday

July 15.

Our new space is at 360 Park Avenue South, 18th Floor, New York, N.Y.,

10010

Our phones are changing too. Instead of the familiar 212 New York area code,

we have the new 646 area code. Our new prefix is 746

Our new main number has changed to 1-646-746-6400

For all other phone numbers, the last four digits remain as they were

previously.

For example, the old phone number for Harry Jessell, the editor in chief, was

212-337-6964. The new number is 646-746-6964.