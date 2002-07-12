We Are Moving!
Broadcasting & Cable is moving its New York headquarters as of Monday
July 15.
Our new space is at 360 Park Avenue South, 18th Floor, New York, N.Y.,
10010
Our phones are changing too. Instead of the familiar 212 New York area code,
we have the new 646 area code. Our new prefix is 746
Our new main number has changed to 1-646-746-6400
For all other phone numbers, the last four digits remain as they were
previously.
For example, the old phone number for Harry Jessell, the editor in chief, was
212-337-6964. The new number is 646-746-6964.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.