‘We Are Lady Parts,’ 'Mayor of Kingstown,’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (May 28-June 2)

Several scripted shows will return to the small screen this week as the 2023-24 television season moves into its summer schedule.

Peacock will bring back its comedy series We Are Lady Parts for a second season on May 30, three years after its 2021 debut. The six-episode series about the exploits of an all-Muslim female rock band stars Lucie Shorthouse, Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey and Faith Omole.

Paramount Plus’ drama series Mayor of Kingstown debuts its third season on June 2, with Jeremy Renner returning to star in the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama series. The series also stars Hugh Dillon and Taylor Handley.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 28-June 2. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

May 28, For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (documentary), Prime Video

May 29, Camden (series), Hulu

May 30, Eric (drama), Netflix

May 31, The Famous Five (drama), Hulu

May 31, The Outlaws (returning series), Prime Video

May 31, The Great Lillian Hall (drama), HBO

June 1, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (documentary series), Lifetime

June 2, Couples Therapy (returning series), Showtime