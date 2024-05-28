‘We Are Lady Parts,’ 'Mayor of Kingstown,’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (May 28-June 2)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Several scripted shows will return to the small screen this week as the 2023-24 television season moves into its summer schedule.
Peacock will bring back its comedy series We Are Lady Parts for a second season on May 30, three years after its 2021 debut. The six-episode series about the exploits of an all-Muslim female rock band stars Lucie Shorthouse, Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey and Faith Omole.
Paramount Plus’ drama series Mayor of Kingstown debuts its third season on June 2, with Jeremy Renner returning to star in the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama series. The series also stars Hugh Dillon and Taylor Handley.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 28-June 2. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
May 28, For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (documentary), Prime Video
May 29, Camden (series), Hulu
May 30, Eric (drama), Netflix
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
May 31, The Famous Five (drama), Hulu
May 31, The Outlaws (returning series), Prime Video
May 31, The Great Lillian Hall (drama), HBO
June 1, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (documentary series), Lifetime
June 2, Couples Therapy (returning series), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.