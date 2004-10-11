WDAY, WDAZ Pick Omneon Servers

North Dakota ABC affiliates WDAY Grand Forks and WDAZ Fargo will use Omneon Video Networks video servers for playout of network programming and targeted news and advertising.

The two stations consolidated playout operations in an upgraded master-control room that includes the Omneon server system and Sundance Digital Inc. “FastBreak” automation.

The Omneon server system installed at the WDAY facility has approximately 0.5 terabytes of storage capacity, plus hot spares for additional reliability.

WDAY engineer Dave Johnson said the server, combined with Sundance automation, handles playout for both stations and enables almost instant playout of IDs and last-minute topical insertions during news broadcasts.