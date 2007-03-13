WCSN and Joost Sign Distribution Deal

World Championship Sports Network (WCSN) and Joost have partnered to distribute short-form WCSN content via the Internet television service.

WCSN features Olympic and lifestyle sports including track & field, gymnastics, cycling, skiing and swimming.

WCSN, whose backers include Major League Baseball Advanced Media , also recently signed distribution deals with Granite Broadcasting and Break.com as it continues to try and increase its footprint.

The Joost service, still in limited beta testing stage, is a free broadband service that says it delivers broadcast-quality content over the Internet.

WCSN has also partnered with Fox Sports Net (FSN) and will produce content from the International Federation of Swimming world championships from March 25-April 1 for FSN.

