WCMH's Jackson joins `Target 4' unit
Mike Jackson, who has been anchor at WCMH(TV) Columbus, Ohio's, noon newscast,
will take over the station's consumer reporting unit, "Target 4".
The station said Friday that it would end the noon newscast, which had been
stalled in second place behind WBNS-TV's.
Beginning Sept. 9, the NBC-owned station will instead offer the market's only
local 10 a.m. newscast, behind the three-hour Today lead-in.
Current noon anchor Gail Hogan will team up with morning anchor Tyler Bacome,
and Bob Nunnally will provide weather reports.
